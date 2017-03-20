Mac Smith Attorney, LLC, merges with ...

Mac Smith Attorney, LLC, merges with Harris, Finley & Bogle, P.C.

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Weatherford Attorney Mac Smith announces the merger of his law office with one of the top law firms in Fort Worth--Harris, Finley & Bogle, P.C. . In 1977, Charles Harris and Dee Finley started a law practice in Fort Worth that has grown over the years to include 34 attorneys with significant expertise practicing in a wide variety of legal matters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weatherford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom... Mar 15 Texan 2
News Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather... Mar 10 music lover 1
what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08) Feb '17 Anonymous 42
Hi (Jun '16) Feb '17 Cuffinhoods 2
Burglar in ots Feb '17 Melody walker 1
Quick Trip Weatherford Jan '17 Wayne 3
Interstate 20 raDar by WP (Aug '11) Jan '17 Chuckfw 2
See all Weatherford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weatherford Forum Now

Weatherford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weatherford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Wall Street
 

Weatherford, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,401 • Total comments across all topics: 279,710,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC