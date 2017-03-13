Educational session offered by Weathe...

Educational session offered by Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter to discuss urban coyotes

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter and 911 Wildlife are offering a free educational program regarding effective solutions for urban coyote problems March 16 beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Curtis Elementary Cafeteria, located at 501 W. Russell St. Coyotes are seen on a semi-regular basis in Weatherford and in residential neighborhoods throughout the United States. The program entitled, "Urban Coyotes: Situations and Solutions," will provide information regarding: Bonnie Bradshaw, Certified Texas Master Naturalist, professional wildlife control operator and president of 911 Wildlife will be the presenting speaker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weatherford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom... Wed Texan 2
News Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather... Mar 10 music lover 1
what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08) Feb 14 Anonymous 42
Hi (Jun '16) Feb '17 Cuffinhoods 2
Burglar in ots Feb '17 Melody walker 1
Quick Trip Weatherford Jan '17 Wayne 3
Interstate 20 raDar by WP (Aug '11) Jan '17 Chuckfw 2
See all Weatherford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weatherford Forum Now

Weatherford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weatherford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Weatherford, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,763 • Total comments across all topics: 279,593,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC