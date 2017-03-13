Educational session offered by Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter to discuss urban coyotes

The Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter and 911 Wildlife are offering a free educational program regarding effective solutions for urban coyote problems March 16 beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Curtis Elementary Cafeteria, located at 501 W. Russell St. Coyotes are seen on a semi-regular basis in Weatherford and in residential neighborhoods throughout the United States. The program entitled, "Urban Coyotes: Situations and Solutions," will provide information regarding: Bonnie Bradshaw, Certified Texas Master Naturalist, professional wildlife control operator and president of 911 Wildlife will be the presenting speaker.

