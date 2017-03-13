Educational session offered by Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter to discuss urban coyotes
The Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter and 911 Wildlife are offering a free educational program regarding effective solutions for urban coyote problems March 16 beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the Curtis Elementary Cafeteria, located at 501 W. Russell St. Coyotes are seen on a semi-regular basis in Weatherford and in residential neighborhoods throughout the United States. The program entitled, "Urban Coyotes: Situations and Solutions," will provide information regarding: Bonnie Bradshaw, Certified Texas Master Naturalist, professional wildlife control operator and president of 911 Wildlife will be the presenting speaker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Weatherford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom...
|Wed
|Texan
|2
|Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather...
|Mar 10
|music lover
|1
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Feb 14
|Anonymous
|42
|Hi (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Cuffinhoods
|2
|Burglar in ots
|Feb '17
|Melody walker
|1
|Quick Trip Weatherford
|Jan '17
|Wayne
|3
|Interstate 20 raDar by WP (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Chuckfw
|2
Find what you want!
Search Weatherford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC