Crews work through night to clean up 18-wheeler wreckage in Grapevine
One man was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after the 18-wheeler he was driving crashed into a guardrail at Texas 360 and Texas 121 in Grapevine on Friday. Grapevine Police tweeted Saturday northbound Texas 360 will remain closed Saturday while they make emergency repairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Weatherford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather...
|Mar 10
|music lover
|1
|What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom...
|Mar 6
|Franklin
|1
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Feb 14
|Anonymous
|42
|Hi (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Cuffinhoods
|2
|Burglar in ots
|Feb '17
|Melody walker
|1
|Quick Trip Weatherford
|Jan '17
|Wayne
|3
|Interstate 20 raDar by WP (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Chuckfw
|2
Find what you want!
Search Weatherford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC