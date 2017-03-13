Crews work through night to clean up ...

Crews work through night to clean up 18-wheeler wreckage in Grapevine

Saturday Mar 4

One man was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after the 18-wheeler he was driving crashed into a guardrail at Texas 360 and Texas 121 in Grapevine on Friday. Grapevine Police tweeted Saturday northbound Texas 360 will remain closed Saturday while they make emergency repairs.

