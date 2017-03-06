Burglary suspect catches some zzza s ...

Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weatherford church, police catch him

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

In this case, it wasn't because of a boring sermon. The church at 410 W. Oak St. was locked before he entered shortly before 2:30 p.m., so an employee who found Fox called police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weatherford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What to Watch: After Senate sideshow, 'bathroom... Mon Franklin 1
what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08) Feb 14 Anonymous 42
Hi (Jun '16) Feb 9 Cuffinhoods 2
Burglar in ots Feb 7 Melody walker 1
Quick Trip Weatherford Jan '17 Wayne 3
Interstate 20 raDar by WP (Aug '11) Jan '17 Chuckfw 2
police accidentally shoots partner Jan '17 Texan 6
See all Weatherford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weatherford Forum Now

Weatherford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weatherford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Weatherford, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,878 • Total comments across all topics: 279,381,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC