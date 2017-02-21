Weatherford motorcyclist killed in head-on crash with pickup truck
A 65-year-old man died after a pickup truck struck his motorcycle head-on Thursday in Weatherford, reports say. Michael Carlyle, of Weatherford, died just after 12 p.m. at Weatherford Regional Hospital, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weatherford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Feb 14
|Anonymous
|42
|Hi (Jun '16)
|Feb 9
|Cuffinhoods
|2
|Burglar in ots
|Feb 7
|Melody walker
|1
|Quick Trip Weatherford
|Jan 29
|Wayne
|3
|Interstate 20 raDar by WP (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Chuckfw
|2
|police accidentally shoots partner
|Jan '17
|Texan
|6
|Carla H J
|Dec '16
|Viking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weatherford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC