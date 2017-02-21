Weatherford motorcyclist killed in he...

Weatherford motorcyclist killed in head-on crash with pickup truck

Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A 65-year-old man died after a pickup truck struck his motorcycle head-on Thursday in Weatherford, reports say. Michael Carlyle, of Weatherford, died just after 12 p.m. at Weatherford Regional Hospital, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

