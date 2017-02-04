Raw: Dashcam Shows Texas Steer on the...

Raw: Dashcam Shows Texas Steer on the Loose

Video from a police officer's vehicle shows that a large steer got loose in Weatherford, Texas and led police on a chase that ended only when two cowboys on horseback joined the pursuit. Raw: Dashcam Shows Texas Steer on the Loose Video from a police officer's vehicle shows that a large steer got loose in Weatherford, Texas and led police on a chase that ended only when two cowboys on horseback joined the pursuit.

