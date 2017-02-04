Raw: Dashcam Shows Texas Steer on the Loose
Video from a police officer's vehicle shows that a large steer got loose in Weatherford, Texas and led police on a chase that ended only when two cowboys on horseback joined the pursuit. Raw: Dashcam Shows Texas Steer on the Loose Video from a police officer's vehicle shows that a large steer got loose in Weatherford, Texas and led police on a chase that ended only when two cowboys on horseback joined the pursuit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Weatherford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quick Trip Weatherford
|Jan 29
|Wayne
|3
|Interstate 20 raDar by WP (Aug '11)
|Jan 25
|Chuckfw
|2
|police accidentally shoots partner
|Jan 16
|Texan
|6
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Jan 12
|Helpless
|41
|Carla H J
|Dec '16
|Viking
|1
|another losing season
|Nov '16
|Frustrated again
|1
|Tarrant-County 52 mins ago 3:29 p.m.Granbury wo...
|Nov '16
|bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weatherford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC