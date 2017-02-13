Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

Police in Corpus Christi, Texas, released a surveillance video of a pot-bellied pig wandering around a Stripes convenience store and gas station around 3 a.m. A tornado damaged NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans on Tuesday. This video shows the storm in the morning, and at this time, only minor injuries had been reported and NASA employees and other tenants had being accounted for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.