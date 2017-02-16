News 5 mins ago 6:02 p.m.Widespread power outage after fallen line in Weatherford
Crews are working to restore power after a power line fell onto a City of Weatherford power line. According to the city, the power outage extends east of Farm-to-Market 720 and north of Highway 180.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weatherford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Feb 14
|Janie220
|42
|Chance Whitehead
|Feb 10
|Wondering
|1
|arrested
|Feb 10
|Sad
|1
|Hi (Jun '16)
|Feb 9
|Cuffinhoods
|2
|Burglar in ots
|Feb 7
|Melody walker
|1
|Quick Trip Weatherford
|Jan 29
|Wayne
|3
|Interstate 20 raDar by WP (Aug '11)
|Jan 25
|Chuckfw
|2
Find what you want!
Search Weatherford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC