News 5 mins ago 6:02 p.m.Widespread power outage after fallen line in Weatherford

Widespread power outage after fallen line in Weatherford

Sunday Feb 12

Crews are working to restore power after a power line fell onto a City of Weatherford power line. According to the city, the power outage extends east of Farm-to-Market 720 and north of Highway 180.

