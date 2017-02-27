Mike Manning to retire as Weatherford Chief of Police
Chief Manning has served in law enforcement for 39 years with eight years of service as the Weatherford Chief of Police. Before Weatherford, he spent 31 years of service with the Fort Worth Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weatherford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Feb 14
|Anonymous
|42
|Hi (Jun '16)
|Feb 9
|Cuffinhoods
|2
|Burglar in ots
|Feb 7
|Melody walker
|1
|Quick Trip Weatherford
|Jan 29
|Wayne
|3
|Interstate 20 raDar by WP (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Chuckfw
|2
|police accidentally shoots partner
|Jan '17
|Texan
|6
|Carla H J
|Dec '16
|Viking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weatherford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC