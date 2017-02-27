Mike Manning to retire as Weatherford...

Mike Manning to retire as Weatherford Chief of Police

Monday Feb 20 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Chief Manning has served in law enforcement for 39 years with eight years of service as the Weatherford Chief of Police. Before Weatherford, he spent 31 years of service with the Fort Worth Police Department.

