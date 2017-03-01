Meteor over Weatherford caught on pol...

Meteor over Weatherford caught on police dash camera

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A Weatherford police officer saw the meteor about 9 p.m. in Weatherford, near the Parker County Courthouse. Phillip Turner's 2015 encounter with Fort Worth police outside an east-side police substation is having a far-reaching impact after the federal 5th Circuit Court of Appeals this month used Turner's case to clear up any question that videotaping or filming police activities is protected by the First Amendment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weatherford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08) Feb 14 Anonymous 42
Hi (Jun '16) Feb 9 Cuffinhoods 2
Burglar in ots Feb 7 Melody walker 1
Quick Trip Weatherford Jan '17 Wayne 3
Interstate 20 raDar by WP (Aug '11) Jan '17 Chuckfw 2
police accidentally shoots partner Jan '17 Texan 6
Carla H J Dec '16 Viking 1
See all Weatherford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weatherford Forum Now

Weatherford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weatherford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Weatherford, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,465 • Total comments across all topics: 279,305,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC