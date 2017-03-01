Meteor over Weatherford caught on police dash camera
A Weatherford police officer saw the meteor about 9 p.m. in Weatherford, near the Parker County Courthouse. Phillip Turner's 2015 encounter with Fort Worth police outside an east-side police substation is having a far-reaching impact after the federal 5th Circuit Court of Appeals this month used Turner's case to clear up any question that videotaping or filming police activities is protected by the First Amendment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Weatherford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Feb 14
|Anonymous
|42
|Hi (Jun '16)
|Feb 9
|Cuffinhoods
|2
|Burglar in ots
|Feb 7
|Melody walker
|1
|Quick Trip Weatherford
|Jan '17
|Wayne
|3
|Interstate 20 raDar by WP (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Chuckfw
|2
|police accidentally shoots partner
|Jan '17
|Texan
|6
|Carla H J
|Dec '16
|Viking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weatherford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC