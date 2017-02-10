Hot Topics 22 Mins Ago Cowboy ropes runaway steer fleeing from police

Hot Topics 22 Mins Ago Cowboy ropes r...

Cowboy ropes runaway steer fleeing from police

Tuesday Feb 7

WEATHERFORD, Texas - A cow is now back on a farm after police say it ran from a butcher's shop and led Texas police officers on a chase throughout metro Dallas city. Last Thursday, officers got a 911 call saying the steer had escaped a local meat market in Weatherford, Texas, and was on the loose.

