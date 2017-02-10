Hot Topics 22 Mins Ago Cowboy ropes runaway steer fleeing from police
WEATHERFORD, Texas - A cow is now back on a farm after police say it ran from a butcher's shop and led Texas police officers on a chase throughout metro Dallas city. Last Thursday, officers got a 911 call saying the steer had escaped a local meat market in Weatherford, Texas, and was on the loose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Add your comments below
Weatherford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chance Whitehead
|Feb 10
|Wondering
|1
|arrested
|Feb 10
|Sad
|1
|Hi (Jun '16)
|Feb 9
|Cuffinhoods
|2
|Burglar in ots
|Feb 7
|Melody walker
|1
|Quick Trip Weatherford
|Jan 29
|Wayne
|3
|Interstate 20 raDar by WP (Aug '11)
|Jan 25
|Chuckfw
|2
|police accidentally shoots partner
|Jan 16
|Texan
|6
Find what you want!
Search Weatherford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC