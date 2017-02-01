Escaped Bull Leads North TX Police on...

Escaped Bull Leads North TX Police on Nearly 2-Hour Chase

Read more: NBC Dallas

Pat Rasbeary captured the moment when a couple of cowboys helped lasso an escaped steer in Weatherford on Thursday, February 2, 2017. A bull that escaped from a Weatherford butcher shop led police on a nearly two-hour pursuit Thursday morning before a pair of good Samaritan cowboys helped wrangle it.

