Cow Escapes Slaughter House, Goes to ...

Cow Escapes Slaughter House, Goes to Taco Bell

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 12 Read more: MSN Living

Last week, a cow's nearly two-hour taste of freedom ended at none other than a busy Taco Bell on South Main Street in Weatherford, Texas. A cow escaped the Hamilton Meats butcher shop and led police officers and animal control workers on a lengthy chase throughout the city, Star-Telegram reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weatherford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08) Feb 14 Anonymous 42
Chance Whitehead Feb 10 Wondering 1
arrested Feb 10 Sad 1
Hi (Jun '16) Feb 9 Cuffinhoods 2
Burglar in ots Feb 7 Melody walker 1
Quick Trip Weatherford Jan 29 Wayne 3
Interstate 20 raDar by WP (Aug '11) Jan 25 Chuckfw 2
See all Weatherford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weatherford Forum Now

Weatherford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weatherford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Hurricane
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Weatherford, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,284 • Total comments across all topics: 278,968,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC