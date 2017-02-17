Cow Escapes Slaughter House, Goes to Taco Bell
Last week, a cow's nearly two-hour taste of freedom ended at none other than a busy Taco Bell on South Main Street in Weatherford, Texas. A cow escaped the Hamilton Meats butcher shop and led police officers and animal control workers on a lengthy chase throughout the city, Star-Telegram reported.
