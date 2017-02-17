Accused Bank Robber Suspected in Cold...

Accused Bank Robber Suspected in Cold Case Murder: Warrant

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: NBC Dallas

A man who was arrested for robbing a bank in Tarrant County last week had been named a suspect in a 30-year-old Parker County murder case. Grady Dedmon, 60, was arrested Friday after police said he robbed the Bank of Texas on Roberts Cutoff Road in River Oaks and waited outside for officers to arrest him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weatherford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08) Feb 14 Anonymous 42
Chance Whitehead Feb 10 Wondering 1
arrested Feb 10 Sad 1
Hi (Jun '16) Feb 9 Cuffinhoods 2
Burglar in ots Feb 7 Melody walker 1
Quick Trip Weatherford Jan 29 Wayne 3
Interstate 20 raDar by WP (Aug '11) Jan 25 Chuckfw 2
See all Weatherford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weatherford Forum Now

Weatherford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weatherford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
 

Weatherford, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,400 • Total comments across all topics: 279,019,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC