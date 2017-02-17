Accused Bank Robber Suspected in Cold Case Murder: Warrant
A man who was arrested for robbing a bank in Tarrant County last week had been named a suspect in a 30-year-old Parker County murder case. Grady Dedmon, 60, was arrested Friday after police said he robbed the Bank of Texas on Roberts Cutoff Road in River Oaks and waited outside for officers to arrest him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Add your comments below
Weatherford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what kinda town is granbury really? (Sep '08)
|Feb 14
|Anonymous
|42
|Chance Whitehead
|Feb 10
|Wondering
|1
|arrested
|Feb 10
|Sad
|1
|Hi (Jun '16)
|Feb 9
|Cuffinhoods
|2
|Burglar in ots
|Feb 7
|Melody walker
|1
|Quick Trip Weatherford
|Jan 29
|Wayne
|3
|Interstate 20 raDar by WP (Aug '11)
|Jan 25
|Chuckfw
|2
Find what you want!
Search Weatherford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC