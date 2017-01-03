A final so long to 2016

A final so long to 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Blake Rexroat, public relations manager for the city, and Shannon Goodman, parks director, welcome horseshoe pitching enthusiast to come try out the new "Ringer Alley." Bob Kingsley, host and Executive Producer of Bob Kingsley's Country Top 40, shows how it's done during the Careity Celebrity Cutting event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weatherford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
police accidentally shoots partner Mon Texan 3
Carla H J Dec 14 Viking 1
Quick Trip Weatherford Nov '16 Wayne 2
another losing season Nov '16 Frustrated again 1
News Tarrant-County 52 mins ago 3:29 p.m.Granbury wo... Nov '16 bob 1
Best Coffee Shop In Town? Oct '16 CoffeeEnthusiast 1
News Massive Development Will Add 50,000 People to F... Aug '16 Carson 1
See all Weatherford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weatherford Forum Now

Weatherford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weatherford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Death Penalty
 

Weatherford, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,055 • Total comments across all topics: 277,789,806

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC