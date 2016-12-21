Weatherford police warn of indecent exposure incident
Weatherford police received a disturbing report from a parent that an adult male stranger exposed himself to her middle school age student while walking home from school. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, on Lamar Street, between Live Oak Ln. and W. Russell Street, while the student was walking home from the Ninth Grade Center.
