Weatherford police report multiple vehicle burglaries Sunday morning
Weatherford police are warning its citizens to always take their valuables from of their vehicles and lock it to avoid what happened over the weekend. On Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning at 8:43 a.m., the Weatherford Police Department - began receiving reports of motor vehicle burglaries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weatherford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parker County Confederate Monument
|Wed
|Texan
|2
|Carla H J
|Dec 14
|Viking
|1
|asking
|Dec 14
|Viking
|2
|Quick Trip Weatherford
|Nov '16
|Wayne
|2
|another losing season
|Nov '16
|Frustrated again
|1
|Tarrant-County 52 mins ago 3:29 p.m.Granbury wo...
|Nov '16
|bob
|1
|Best Coffee Shop In Town?
|Oct '16
|CoffeeEnthusiast
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weatherford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC