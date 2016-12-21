Weatherford police officer and suspect shot during struggle outside restaurant
A police officer and suspect were both shot during a traffic stop outside a restaurant in the 2100 block of Tin Top Road on Thursday. Police were still investigating the events that led to the shooting late Thursday, said Chris Crawford, Weatherford deputy chief.
