Weatherford baby tests positive for meth, parents faces charges

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A young Weatherford couple faces charges of endangering a child after their bruised baby tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and marijuana, according to an affidavit. "I can confirm that CPS is investigating and that the child was placed in CPS custody on Nov. 4," CPS spokeswoman Marissa Gonzales said in an email.

