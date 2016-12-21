Weatherford attorney no-billed on sexual assault of former client
A Parker County grand jury on Thursday declined to indict an attorney on a charge of sexual assault of a former client last year. The case involved Matthew McConahay, 43, of Weatherford, who is a former Fort Worth police detective and ex-criminal justice professor at area colleges, according to his website and college records.
