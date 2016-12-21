Sooners get first DT commit for 2017 class
But the one area where they had yet to make a hit was on the interior of the defensive line, an area of need after injuries and defections thinned out the Sooners' depth at the spot during this season. The Sooners turned a corner Saturday, picking up a commit from three-star defensive tackle Zacchaeus McKinney of Weatherford, Texas.
Weatherford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parker County Confederate Monument
|Wed
|Texan
|2
|Carla H J
|Dec 14
|Viking
|1
|asking
|Dec 14
|Viking
|2
|Quick Trip Weatherford
|Nov '16
|Wayne
|2
|another losing season
|Nov '16
|Frustrated again
|1
|Tarrant-County 52 mins ago 3:29 p.m.Granbury wo...
|Nov '16
|bob
|1
|Best Coffee Shop In Town?
|Oct '16
|CoffeeEnthusiast
|1
