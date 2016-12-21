Review of EPA fracking study a model of civil discourse: David A. Dzombak

In this Nov. 27, 2012 file photo, water flowing from Steve Lipsky's well ignites when he puts a flame to the well spigot outside his family's home in rural Parker County near Weatherford, Texas. Earlier this month, a final U.S. Environmental Protection Agency study on the impact of hydraulic fracturing or "fracking" for oil and gas found it could contaminate groundwater but reached no definitive conclusions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.