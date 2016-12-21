Review of EPA fracking study a model ...

Review of EPA fracking study a model of civil discourse: David A. Dzombak

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Cleveland.com

In this Nov. 27, 2012 file photo, water flowing from Steve Lipsky's well ignites when he puts a flame to the well spigot outside his family's home in rural Parker County near Weatherford, Texas. Earlier this month, a final U.S. Environmental Protection Agency study on the impact of hydraulic fracturing or "fracking" for oil and gas found it could contaminate groundwater but reached no definitive conclusions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weatherford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parker County Confederate Monument Dec 30 god 3
police accidentally shoots partner Dec 30 trent 1
Carla H J Dec 14 Viking 1
Quick Trip Weatherford Nov '16 Wayne 2
another losing season Nov '16 Frustrated again 1
News Tarrant-County 52 mins ago 3:29 p.m.Granbury wo... Nov '16 bob 1
Best Coffee Shop In Town? Oct '16 CoffeeEnthusiast 1
See all Weatherford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weatherford Forum Now

Weatherford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weatherford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Weatherford, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,602 • Total comments across all topics: 277,570,507

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC