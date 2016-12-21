Police Re-Examine 1987 Murder of Weatherford Teen
Police are looking for new clues in the 1987 murder of 19-year-old Wendy Robinson of Weatherford. Police are using new DNA techniques to re-examine old evidence in the murder of a 19-year-old Weatherford woman in 1987, a source close to the investigation said Tuesday.
