Police Re-Examine 1987 Murder of Weat...

Police Re-Examine 1987 Murder of Weatherford Teen

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: NBC Dallas

Police are looking for new clues in the 1987 murder of 19-year-old Wendy Robinson of Weatherford. Police are using new DNA techniques to re-examine old evidence in the murder of a 19-year-old Weatherford woman in 1987, a source close to the investigation said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weatherford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parker County Confederate Monument Wed Texan 2
Carla H J Dec 14 Viking 1
asking Dec 14 Viking 2
Quick Trip Weatherford Nov '16 Wayne 2
another losing season Nov '16 Frustrated again 1
News Tarrant-County 52 mins ago 3:29 p.m.Granbury wo... Nov '16 bob 1
Best Coffee Shop In Town? Oct '16 CoffeeEnthusiast 1
See all Weatherford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weatherford Forum Now

Weatherford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weatherford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Weatherford, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,271,675

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC