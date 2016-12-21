Mary Elizabeth Rutherford Carlton
Mary Elizabeth Rutherford Carlton , 89, of Fort Worth, formerly of Petty, departed her earthly home to enter into eternal rest with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, December 8, 2016. She died at Mirabella Memory Care in Fort Worth.
