Man arrested after calling Weatherford police to report a strange thingsa while high on heroin
One man called Weatherford police Friday night saying "strange things" had been happening to his vehicle, and he believed people were following him. When police searched 27-year-old Jacob Byrd's car, the only strange things found were a hypodermic needle and heroin.
