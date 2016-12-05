Man arrested after calling Weatherfor...

Man arrested after calling Weatherford police to report a strange thingsa while high on heroin

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: Dallas Morning News

One man called Weatherford police Friday night saying "strange things" had been happening to his vehicle, and he believed people were following him. When police searched 27-year-old Jacob Byrd's car, the only strange things found were a hypodermic needle and heroin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weatherford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parker County Confederate Monument Wed Texan 2
Carla H J Dec 14 Viking 1
asking Dec 14 Viking 2
Quick Trip Weatherford Nov '16 Wayne 2
another losing season Nov '16 Frustrated again 1
News Tarrant-County 52 mins ago 3:29 p.m.Granbury wo... Nov '16 bob 1
Best Coffee Shop In Town? Oct '16 CoffeeEnthusiast 1
See all Weatherford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weatherford Forum Now

Weatherford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weatherford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Weatherford, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,562 • Total comments across all topics: 277,271,724

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC