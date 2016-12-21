Legislators file resolutions, associa...

Legislators file resolutions, associated bills calling for Article V Convention of States

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

State Senator Brian Birdwell and State Representatives Phil King and Rick Miller filed legislation Tuesday making Texas the eighth state to call for an Article V convention of states and defining the steps the state legislature would take to appoint delegates to such a convention. House Joint Resolution 39 and Senate Joint Resolution 2 formally call for a convention of states under Article V of the United States Constitution with a specific focus on imposing fiscal restraints on the federal government, limiting the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, and limiting the terms of office of federal officials and members of Congress.

Weatherford, TX

