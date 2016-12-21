Evening recap: Cold case arrest, arctic blast, Fuel City buffaloes
Below are some of the top stories from around Fort Worth and Texas on Tuesday. Click on the links for more details on each one.
Weatherford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parker County Confederate Monument
|Wed
|Texan
|2
|Carla H J
|Dec 14
|Viking
|1
|asking
|Dec 14
|Viking
|2
|Quick Trip Weatherford
|Nov '16
|Wayne
|2
|another losing season
|Nov '16
|Frustrated again
|1
|Tarrant-County 52 mins ago 3:29 p.m.Granbury wo...
|Nov '16
|bob
|1
|Best Coffee Shop In Town?
|Oct '16
|CoffeeEnthusiast
|1
