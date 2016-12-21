Dual credit hours to be hot topic for...

Dual credit hours to be hot topic for colleges, ISDs

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: University Business

While the population of dual credit students is bound to rise with all high schoolers now allowed to enroll, colleges and school districts are going to have to figure out how that is funded, said Dr. Andra Cantrell, Weatherford College financial and administrative affairs vice president in Weatherford, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weatherford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parker County Confederate Monument Wed Texan 2
Carla H J Dec 14 Viking 1
asking Dec 14 Viking 2
Quick Trip Weatherford Nov '16 Wayne 2
another losing season Nov '16 Frustrated again 1
News Tarrant-County 52 mins ago 3:29 p.m.Granbury wo... Nov '16 bob 1
Best Coffee Shop In Town? Oct '16 CoffeeEnthusiast 1
See all Weatherford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weatherford Forum Now

Weatherford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weatherford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Weatherford, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,562 • Total comments across all topics: 277,271,689

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC