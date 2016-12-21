DPS, Weatherford police appeal for help solving 1987 murder
Police and officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety asked for help Monday solving the 1987 murder of a 19-year-old Weatherford College freshman. Wendy Robinson, 19, was last seen on July 8, 1987, at the east end of Lake Weatherford before her body was found a few days later several miles away.
