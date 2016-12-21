Crime 54 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Weatherford PD: Officer shot by backup during traffic stop
A Weatherford police officer is expected to be okay after being accidentally shot by his backup partner during a traffic stop on Thursday night. According to Weatherford police, Officer Chris Bumpas was making a routine traffic stop at 9:14 p.m. outside the Tequila Bar Y Grill on Tin Top Road when he found one of the three people in the car had an outstanding warrant.
Weatherford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parker County Confederate Monument
|Dec 21
|Texan
|2
|Carla H J
|Dec 14
|Viking
|1
|asking
|Dec 14
|Viking
|2
|Quick Trip Weatherford
|Nov '16
|Wayne
|2
|another losing season
|Nov '16
|Frustrated again
|1
|Tarrant-County 52 mins ago 3:29 p.m.Granbury wo...
|Nov '16
|bob
|1
|Best Coffee Shop In Town?
|Oct '16
|CoffeeEnthusiast
|1
