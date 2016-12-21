Crime 54 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Weatherford PD: Officer shot by backup during traffic stop

Crime 54 mins ago 6:33 a.m.Weatherfor...

Weatherford PD: Officer shot by backup during traffic stop

A Weatherford police officer is expected to be okay after being accidentally shot by his backup partner during a traffic stop on Thursday night. According to Weatherford police, Officer Chris Bumpas was making a routine traffic stop at 9:14 p.m. outside the Tequila Bar Y Grill on Tin Top Road when he found one of the three people in the car had an outstanding warrant.

