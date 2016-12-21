Crime 29 mins ago 12:01 p.m.Arrest made in 29-year-old murder case
One day after WFAA spoke with the father of murdered teenager Wendy Kae Robinson, Weatherford Police announced that an arrest has been made in the 29-year-old case. Ricky Lee Adkins, 59, was arrested at 10 a.m. Wednesday with help from the Texas Rangers.
