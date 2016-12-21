Crime 29 mins ago 12:01 p.m.Arrest ma...

Crime 29 mins ago 12:01 p.m.Arrest made in 29-year-old murder case

Thursday Dec 15

One day after WFAA spoke with the father of murdered teenager Wendy Kae Robinson, Weatherford Police announced that an arrest has been made in the 29-year-old case. Ricky Lee Adkins, 59, was arrested at 10 a.m. Wednesday with help from the Texas Rangers.

