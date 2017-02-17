Suspect In Chase Intentionally Crashed Into Semi, OBN Official Says
Officials are still working to clear the scene right now. Officials with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics tell News 9 the alert went out after a car was shot at on I-40 near Weatherford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weatherford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oil field jobs
|Mon
|Slip puller
|1
|URGENT Need a Cheap Wedding Photographer
|May 8
|Panicked Couple
|1
|Urgent: Need a Cheap Wedding Photographer
|May 8
|Panicked Couple
|1
|margret davis
|Apr 29
|Timmy
|4
|Asian massage
|Apr 17
|Brady
|1
|Jason Kelso (Jul '14)
|Apr 16
|Queen Elizabeth
|6
|Casino Oklahoma in Hinton
|Apr '17
|Be smart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Weatherford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC