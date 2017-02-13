Couples celebrating 60-plus years fin...

Couples celebrating 60-plus years find marriages sweeter than wine

Next Story Prev Story
Feb 13, 2017 Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

For Jerry and Kay Caddell, Buddie and Virginia Boswell, and Tommy and Donna Adams, 1956 was a very good year. "We met at Southwestern College in Weatherford, Oklahoma," Kay Caddell remembers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weatherford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lucky Star Casino 4 hr Pumpkin eaters 1
Hmm Mar 13 Ochocinci 1
SWOSU grants Muslim students prayer room (Jun '15) Mar 9 Michael 10
the clinton police department (Mar '12) Mar 9 Changed Perspective 75
oklahoma weather (Jun '16) Mar 8 Dying 2
who was bart & mark parks Mar 2 lonnie 1
Little Ruffie Feb 26 Curious 1
See all Weatherford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weatherford Forum Now

Weatherford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weatherford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Weatherford, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,138 • Total comments across all topics: 279,817,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC