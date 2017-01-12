Oklahoma City man dies in wreck along...

Oklahoma City man dies in wreck along Interstate 40

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsOK.com

An Oklahoma City man died Saturday morning after a wreck along Interstate 40 in Custer County involving three tractor-trailers and a car, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. About 3:25 a.m., two tractor-trailers that had been involved in a wreck were jackknifed in the eastbound lanes of I-40, about two miles west of Weatherford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weatherford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angie Gideon(lara) Bobby Gideon Mat Gideono Sat We see everytging 2
Stoney H Dec 28 thumper 4
drugs (Mar '15) Dec '16 Ed Taco 13
Best apartments in Weatherford, Oklahoma (Apr '12) Dec '16 Scott 28
sonic Dec '16 juice 1
ky fried chicken Nov '16 boydog2006 1
bi college dudes Oct '16 Lookin 4
See all Weatherford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weatherford Forum Now

Weatherford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weatherford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Weatherford, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,626 • Total comments across all topics: 277,960,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC