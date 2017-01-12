Oklahoma City man dies in wreck along Interstate 40

An Oklahoma City man died Saturday morning after a wreck along Interstate 40 in Custer County involving three tractor-trailers and a car, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. About 3:25 a.m., two tractor-trailers that had been involved in a wreck were jackknifed in the eastbound lanes of I-40, about two miles west of Weatherford.

