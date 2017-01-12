King, Hardy bring fight night to Altus

In a little over a week, mixed martial artists from across Oklahoma and some surrounding states will be making the trip to Altus to compete in Chaos Combat Fighting Championship's "Annihilation." The event - the first of its kind in Altus in several years - is scheduled to take place at The Skate Place at 200 Todd Lane at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 with doors opening at 6 p.m. "It has been something that we've been trying to do, but some people put a very sour taste in my and Mr. King's mouths," Hardy MMA's David Hardy said.

