Shooting spree victim's widow weeps while testifying about husband's last moments

A widow wept Thursday as she described telling her dying husband repeatedly not to leave her after he was shot by a passing driver a year ago on Interstate 40. "He was fading fast," Tamara Powell said about her husband during her testimony at a preliminary hearing for murder defendant Jeremy Doss Hardy. Hardy, 37, is accused of going on a drunken shooting spree on Dec. 16, 2015, that left two Oklahomans dead.

