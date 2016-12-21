Shooting spree victim's widow weeps w...

Shooting spree victim's widow weeps while testifying about husband's last moments

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: NewsOK.com

A widow wept Thursday as she described telling her dying husband repeatedly not to leave her after he was shot by a passing driver a year ago on Interstate 40. "He was fading fast," Tamara Powell said about her husband during her testimony at a preliminary hearing for murder defendant Jeremy Doss Hardy. Hardy, 37, is accused of going on a drunken shooting spree on Dec. 16, 2015, that left two Oklahomans dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Weatherford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stoney H Dec 17 bob 3
drugs (Mar '15) Dec 15 Ed Taco 13
Best apartments in Weatherford, Oklahoma (Apr '12) Dec 9 Scott 28
sonic Dec 2 juice 1
ky fried chicken Nov 24 boydog2006 1
Dylan Tharel? Oct '16 SuperRS42081 1
bi college dudes Oct '16 Lookin 4
See all Weatherford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Weatherford Forum Now

Weatherford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Weatherford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Weatherford, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,553 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,070

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC