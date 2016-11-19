Weather winter well -
Snow and ice have been known to plague western Oklahoma, including Weatherford, where this photo was taken after a brutal winter storm in December 2015. Being prepared for winter weather can save money on home and auto repairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Weatherford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stoney H
|Dec 17
|bob
|3
|drugs (Mar '15)
|Dec 15
|Ed Taco
|13
|Best apartments in Weatherford, Oklahoma (Apr '12)
|Dec 9
|Scott
|28
|sonic
|Dec 2
|juice
|1
|ky fried chicken
|Nov 24
|boydog2006
|1
|Dylan Tharel?
|Oct '16
|SuperRS42081
|1
|bi college dudes
|Oct '16
|Lookin
|4
Find what you want!
Search Weatherford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC