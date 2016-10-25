Education sales tax, crime reforms top initiative questions -
When Oklahoma's 2016 Teacher of the Year Shawn Sheehan told some of the nation's other top teachers that he and his schoolteacher wife couldn't afford to purchase a house, he heard audible gasps. The Norman High School algebra teacher, who was one of four finalists for the national teacher of the year, said his out-of-state colleagues "were blown away" to learn how little teachers earn in Oklahoma, where the average salary of $45,317 in 2014-2015 ranked 48th among the 50 states and District of Columbia.
