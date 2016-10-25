Education sales tax, crime reforms top initiative questions

When Oklahoma's 2016 Teacher of the Year Shawn Sheehan told some of the nation's other top teachers that he and his schoolteacher wife couldn't afford to purchase a house, he heard audible gasps. The Norman High School algebra teacher, who was one of four finalists for the national teacher of the year, said his out-of-state colleagues "were blown away" to learn how little teachers earn in Oklahoma, where the average salary of $45,317 in 2014-2015 ranked 48th among the 50 states and District of Columbia.

