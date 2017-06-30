Trial Date Set For Slaying Suspects

Two men charged in last summer's shooting death of a 17-year-old Harrisonburg teen will go on trial in the case in October. Waynesboro Commonwealth's Attorney David Ledbetter said Tasheed Khalyl McCarthy, 19, of Waynesboro, and Raquan Markell Barber, 20, of Waynesboro, will face a jury trial Oct. 26 and 27 in Waynesboro Circuit Court.

