Trial Date Set For Slaying Suspects
Two men charged in last summer's shooting death of a 17-year-old Harrisonburg teen will go on trial in the case in October. Waynesboro Commonwealth's Attorney David Ledbetter said Tasheed Khalyl McCarthy, 19, of Waynesboro, and Raquan Markell Barber, 20, of Waynesboro, will face a jury trial Oct. 26 and 27 in Waynesboro Circuit Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Waynesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What to do
|Jun 7
|Saywhat
|1
|Has anyone heard about this Trump Fortunes comp...
|May '17
|HarleyAllTheWay78
|1
|Matt Kirby
|May '17
|Needs to know
|1
|Thinking of moving to Waynesboro, getting away ... (Dec '14)
|Mar '17
|Hannah Goodman
|5
|Augusta Sheriff Investigating Late Night Shooting (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|reflections
|87
|panhandlers by hospital (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|Morg
|10
|New?
|Feb '17
|Aaaabbc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waynesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC