Trial Date Set For Slaying Suspects

Trial Date Set For Slaying Suspects

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Two men charged in last summer's shooting death of a 17-year-old Harrisonburg teen will go on trial in the case in October. Waynesboro Commonwealth's Attorney David Ledbetter said Tasheed Khalyl McCarthy, 19, of Waynesboro, and Raquan Markell Barber, 20, of Waynesboro, will face a jury trial Oct. 26 and 27 in Waynesboro Circuit Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waynesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What to do Jun 7 Saywhat 1
Has anyone heard about this Trump Fortunes comp... May '17 HarleyAllTheWay78 1
Matt Kirby May '17 Needs to know 1
Thinking of moving to Waynesboro, getting away ... (Dec '14) Mar '17 Hannah Goodman 5
News Augusta Sheriff Investigating Late Night Shooting (Sep '10) Mar '17 reflections 87
panhandlers by hospital (Feb '14) Feb '17 Morg 10
New? Feb '17 Aaaabbc 1
See all Waynesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waynesboro Forum Now

Waynesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waynesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Waynesboro, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,697 • Total comments across all topics: 282,146,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC