Pedestrian Struck in Waynesboro is Airlifted to UVA Medical Center
Waynesboro Police are currently investigating a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on N. Delphine Ave. near Faber Ave. This incident occurred at approximately 12:45 P.M. and has necessitated the closure N. Delphine in the area of the crash with traffic being re-routed at 2nd Street and Hopeman Parkway. Preliminary investigation indicates that a Ford Escape occupied by two adult males was headed north on N. Delphine Ave. when that vehicle left the roadway and struck a pedestrian who was pushing a bicycle on the sidewalk headed north also.
