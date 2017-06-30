Pedestrian Struck in Waynesboro is Ai...

Pedestrian Struck in Waynesboro is Airlifted to UVA Medical Center

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: NBC29

Waynesboro Police are currently investigating a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on N. Delphine Ave. near Faber Ave. This incident occurred at approximately 12:45 P.M. and has necessitated the closure N. Delphine in the area of the crash with traffic being re-routed at 2nd Street and Hopeman Parkway. Preliminary investigation indicates that a Ford Escape occupied by two adult males was headed north on N. Delphine Ave. when that vehicle left the roadway and struck a pedestrian who was pushing a bicycle on the sidewalk headed north also.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waynesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What to do Jun 7 Saywhat 1
Has anyone heard about this Trump Fortunes comp... May '17 HarleyAllTheWay78 1
Matt Kirby May '17 Needs to know 1
Thinking of moving to Waynesboro, getting away ... (Dec '14) Mar '17 Hannah Goodman 5
News Augusta Sheriff Investigating Late Night Shooting (Sep '10) Mar '17 reflections 87
panhandlers by hospital (Feb '14) Feb '17 Morg 10
New? Feb '17 Aaaabbc 1
See all Waynesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waynesboro Forum Now

Waynesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waynesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Waynesboro, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,232 • Total comments across all topics: 282,258,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC