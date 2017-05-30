Nelson Sheriffa s Office makes arrests following home invasion
Three people have been arrested following a January 26th home invasion on Ennis Mountain Road in Nelson County. The Nelson Sheriff's Office says Brandon A. Dixon of Stuarts Draft, William Karnes of Afton, and Aurora Sipe of Waynesboro are accused of breaking and entering, grand larceny.
