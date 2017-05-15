VDOT: Paving to Close Rt. 250 Lane, I...

VDOT: Paving to Close Rt. 250 Lane, I-64 Exit 99 Ramp in Augusta Co.

Thursday May 4 Read more: NBC29

Release from the Virginia Department of Transportation: STAUNTON Contractors are repaving and making shoulder improvements on Route 250 in Augusta County from May 4 12, 2017. During a portion of this project, the on- and off-ramps at Interstate 64 exit 99 will be closed and a detour will be in place.

