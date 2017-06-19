Judge Orders Company to Pay Nearly $5...

Judge Orders Company to Pay Nearly $55K to Scammed Waynesboro Woman

Wednesday May 24 Read more: NBC29

A meat company and its traveling salesman will have to pay nearly $55,000 to a 96-year-old Waynesboro woman conned into buying products. Blue Ridge Legal Services Attorney Sarah Morton, who represented Harriette Hankins, is warning the community to beware of scams targeting seniors.

