Judge Orders Company to Pay Nearly $55K to Scammed Waynesboro Woman
A meat company and its traveling salesman will have to pay nearly $55,000 to a 96-year-old Waynesboro woman conned into buying products. Blue Ridge Legal Services Attorney Sarah Morton, who represented Harriette Hankins, is warning the community to beware of scams targeting seniors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
