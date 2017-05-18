Charlottesville man, two Waynesboro men charged in connection with Waynesboro murder
Pictured left to right are Damien Katron Ryequrious Cooper of Charlottesville; Tasheed Khalyl McCarthy and Raquan Markell Barber, both of Waynesboro. The Waynesboro Commonwealth's Attorney's Office and the Waynesboro Police Department collaboratively release the following statement with regard to the investigation into the July 14, 2016 homicide of 17-year-old Orion Anthony Madden at Kate Collins Middle School, in the city of Waynesboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.
Add your comments below
Waynesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Kirby
|May 4
|Needs to know
|1
|Thinking of moving to Waynesboro, getting away ... (Dec '14)
|Mar '17
|Hannah Goodman
|5
|Augusta Sheriff Investigating Late Night Shooting (Sep '10)
|Mar '17
|reflections
|87
|panhandlers by hospital (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|Morg
|10
|New?
|Feb '17
|Aaaabbc
|1
|have you seen this man? (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Dabs
|3
|Natascha Knick- September Circle trash
|Feb '17
|Tim
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waynesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC