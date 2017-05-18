Charlottesville man, two Waynesboro m...

Charlottesville man, two Waynesboro men charged in connection with Waynesboro murder

Wednesday May 10 Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

Pictured left to right are Damien Katron Ryequrious Cooper of Charlottesville; Tasheed Khalyl McCarthy and Raquan Markell Barber, both of Waynesboro. The Waynesboro Commonwealth's Attorney's Office and the Waynesboro Police Department collaboratively release the following statement with regard to the investigation into the July 14, 2016 homicide of 17-year-old Orion Anthony Madden at Kate Collins Middle School, in the city of Waynesboro.

