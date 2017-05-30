Augusta Co. Sheriff, Drug Task Force Arrest Man Wanted Since 2014
The Skyline Drug Task Force along with Augusta County Sheriff's Office arrested James Magnum Terrell Wednesday night after a traffic stop. Police later found two firearms illegally in Terrell's possession, which he faces at least three charges for.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
