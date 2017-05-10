a Shaving Cats?!a Virginia police pro...

a Shaving Cats?!a Virginia police probe strange pet abductions

Tuesday May 2 Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

Police and townsfolk in Waynesboro, Virginia, are trying to figure out why someone is abducting pet cats and returning them with hairless underbellies. Since December, at least seven cats have suddenly shown up at their homes with shaved belly, groin and leg areas, Waynesboro Police Captain Kelly Walker said.

Waynesboro, VA

