A Long Time Coming

A Long Time Coming

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 15 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Photo Editor Nikki Fox follows the purchase, renovation and reopening of Mabel Memorial Chapel on the corner of Lucy Drive and Reservoir Street. Shawn Humphrey of Grottoes looks around the newly purchased Mabel Memorial Chapel before starting renovation work on June 2, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waynesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Matt Kirby May 4 Needs to know 1
Thinking of moving to Waynesboro, getting away ... (Dec '14) Mar '17 Hannah Goodman 5
News Augusta Sheriff Investigating Late Night Shooting (Sep '10) Mar '17 reflections 87
panhandlers by hospital (Feb '14) Feb '17 Morg 10
New? Feb '17 Aaaabbc 1
have you seen this man? (Jan '12) Feb '17 Dabs 3
Natascha Knick- September Circle trash Feb '17 Tim 2
See all Waynesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waynesboro Forum Now

Waynesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waynesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Waynesboro, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,824 • Total comments across all topics: 281,252,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC