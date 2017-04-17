WPD: Elderly Woman Dies Following Cra...

WPD: Elderly Woman Dies Following Crash on South Delphine Avenue

Tuesday Apr 4

The Waynesboro Police Department, along with the Waynesboro Fire Department and First Aid Crew, responded to the intersection of South Delphine Avenue and Windsor Road yesterday at approximately 12:30 P.M. for a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival responders found one driver with serious injuries who needed to be removed from the vehicle and transported to Augusta Health.

