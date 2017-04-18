Waynesboro woman charged after sweari...

Waynesboro woman charged after swearing in schoola s main office

Wednesday Apr 5

The Waynesboro Police Department arrested a city woman for causing a disturbance yesterday morning at a city elementary school. Michelle Cash Hill, 30 years old, faces one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

