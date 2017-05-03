Waynesboro man indicted on weapons, d...

Waynesboro man indicted on weapons, drug charges

Friday Apr 28 Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

Five members of a white supremacist group called the Aryan Strike Force, including a Waynesboro man, have been indicted on weapons, money laundering and drug charges. The group's online mission statement is "to protect the honor of our women, children and the future of our race and nation" using violence as a necessary tool.

